Yuletide: 2,250 NSCDC operatives deployed in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has deployed 2, 250 personnel to ensure a peaceful environment during the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.

Commandant Eweka Okoro, the NSCDC boss in the state, made this known on Monday, in an interview with newsmen.

Okoro said the personnel were also mandated to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure in the state.

“These infrastructures include oil pipelines, all public buildings, roads, major railways within the state, state parks, national parks within the state, among others.

“The personnel were tasked with 24 hours daily patrol till the first quarter of 2022,” he said.

The commandant warned that the corps would continue to deal decisively with any individual or group of persons that intended to tamper with lives, the nation’s collective wealth, assets and infrastructure.

According to him, the command will work with sister security agencies and law enforcement agencies to provide security for all and sundry.

He said that the command was aware that more dark sports were springing up and had deployed the personnel for necessary surveillance.