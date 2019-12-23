<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

19 people were confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident along the Mararaban-maska road in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The accident which occurred Sunday night at about 8 pm, was confirmed by members of the Road Safety Corps, on Monday during an interview with newsmen.

An eye witness at the scene of the accident told newsmen that an 18-seater bus collided with a truck, killing 19 people instantly leaving seven passengers with varying degrees of injuries.

Investigations further revealed that the bus had a brake failure and rammed into the truck, killing the 19 persons instantly, leaving seven others with varying degrees of injuries.

However, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, on Monday said that: “A tanker fell on a Sharon vehicle and two other vehicles who were following the tanker also collided.

“Nineteen people died instantly, while many others who sustained injuries were rushed to the General Hospital, Funtua by men of the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps.”

When contacted, the Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ali Tanimu, said he was on his way to the scene of the accident to ascertain the casualties.

“Yes, I am on my way to Funtua where the accident occurred to ascertain the number of casualties and see some of the victims in the hospital. As soon as the report of the accident is ready, it will be made available to the public,” Tanimu said.

Reports have it that accidents involving trailers and other commercial vehicles have become prevalent along the Funtua-Zaria expressway, hence the need for proactive measures to end the menace.