Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Government for its grassroots sports development programme, saying it is happy with the efforts the state government is making towards having a successful 37th edition of the annual Ramat Cup for U-16 boys slated for February 13-21 in Kano State.

A statement by the Federation noted that the body is delighted with its partnership with the Kano State Government, stating that the annual Ramat Cup being sponsored by the Kano State Government has witnessed a lot of innovations since the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





According to the statement, the examplary leadership of Governor Ganduje ably supported by his Deputy, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, who also doubles as the National President of (YSFON) has impacted positively on the general development of the state even as it lauded the remarkable achievement recorded in the area of grassroots sports development which has benefitted not only youths of Kano State but others from various states of the federation.