Winners of the Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria Connect programme on Monday stormed the headquarters of the ministry of finance to protest the non-payment of their grants.

The angry youths are complaining about the non-release of their grants which according to them had remained unpaid for about almost a year

The awardees described the development as frustrating as it is negatively affecting the business which the grant ought to have been used to support when their proposals were approved by the Federal Government.

The YouWin program is an innovative business plan competition aimed at job creation by encouraging and supporting aspiring entrepreneurial youth in Nigeria to develop and execute business ideas.