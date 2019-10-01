<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, on Security, Mr. Ezekiel Daniel, has enjoined Deltans to see security as a shared responsibility.

Ezekiel who spoke in Warri, Delta state said as the nation continue to celebrate its 59th independence, youths should work with the state government to promote peace to attract worthy investors to the state.

He said the youths should also support the government to build her democracy by being law-abiding at all times.

“I call on Deltans to use Nigerian 59th years anniversary celebration to join hands with his Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa to maintain peace, law, and order in the state as to attract more investors to the state.”, he said.

He said the governor is doing great in the area of youth empowerment with his SMART agenda, adding that the program is also impacting on all aspects of development in the state.

“Delta state belongs to all of us, and security of lives and property should not be left in the hands of government and security agencies alone, we must all join hands to nip in the bud any form of insecurity in any part of the state. I urge you as fellow youths to be always lawful and strive to take a leadership position as no one has a monopoly of political power.

I want you to believe in your self, work hard and desist from social vices such as drug abuse and cultism because it will only cut short your life and derail God plans for you. Am one of you, if l can become Senior special assistant today, you can become Governor of this state in the future.”, he said.

He further enjoined oil companies doing business in the state to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities, stressing that this way they also key into the peace-building process in the state.