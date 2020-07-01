



A coalition of organisations under the aegis of League of Nigerian Youth Groups, has slammed spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, over his recent call on youths to force out the present administration from office.

They described the call as inciting and capable of throwing the country into anarchy.

The group also cautioned him against further insult and use of hate speeches against the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The youth groups, in a communique at the end of a media conference in Abuja and jointly signed by the Convener and National Speaker of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Hon. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed, President Arewa Youths Congress, Rt.Hon. Mubarak Aliyu Rimi, National Speaker, Nigerian Students’ Parliament and Comr. Salma Musa, Leader, Council of Northern Female Comrades, warned that youths activism should not be turned into rascality.

The communique reads; “The periodic assault and use of hate speeches on President Muhammadu Buhari, my President, our President, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We condemn in totality the rascality and incivility of one youth named Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who is being sponsored by selfish Nigerian leaders opposed to the current leadership of the Federal Government of Nigeria to periodically sustain the act of abusing and insulting the President of Nigeria, Mohammed Buhari.





“We condemn his incitive words of calling on Nigerian youths to forcefully chase the present government out of power”.

It added: “We reject and demand an apology from him in describing Nigeria as a woman! This is an insult our sensibility as a country and also our Nigerian women who by his expression have described them as weaklings.

“His attack on Mr President is one too many and should be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian.

“We give him two weeks to withdraw all personal attack and insults meted on our president. Youth activism should not be turned into rascality. Enough is enough”.

The group also alleged the attitude of the controversial youth leader confirms that he is a sponsored agent of disintegration and chaos.

According to the communique, “his attitude gives credence to earlier claim by some groups that he is a paid agent to cause chaos and disintegration in the country.

“We and other great Nigerian Youth Leaders decided to pull out of his programs and Press Conference having realized that his aim is always to generate tension, abuse elders and statesmen and call for youths to join in destabilising the polity and the government.

“We urge all Nigerian Youths to distance from this approach and urge every right thinking group not to buy into his ugly agenda. We support constructive criticism but not destabilization of the country”.