CAN youths protest banditry, threaten self defence

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on Saturday in Abuja protested the activities of bandits and kidnappers, threatening to resort to self-defence if nothing is not urgently done by the government.

The YOWICAN also pledged collaboration with Muslims and Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) towards peace building.

This is contained in Communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of YOWICAN and read by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere.

The CAN youth also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abductees and particularly the students of the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna State, who have been in captivity.

“YOWICAN shall continue to collaborate and work in concert with brothers from the Muslim faith to pursue the desired peace, unity and progress of the nation; and more particularly under the auspices of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC).

“YOWICAN decries the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, yet commends the efforts of government and security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of bandits, killer herdsmen, insurgents etc.

“YOWICAN in the performance of Christian tenets and faith believes strongly in peaceful coexistence, but this piety should not be construed as cowardice, therefore kidnappers, bandits, killer herdsmen, terrorists and unknown gun men should not push Christian youths to the extreme, such as to make them consider deploying self defence strategies as the last option,” Enwere said.

According to him, despite the efforts so far made in combating crime, YOWICAN observes the urgent need to curb the rising wave of attacks, killings, destruction of lives, properties, farmlands and livelihood of innocent citizens within the Northern states, and specifically within Christian communities in Southern Kaduna.

On the 2023 Presidency, the Christian youths said that rotation of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord.

He said, “As such the emergence of a Christian and youthful President come 2023 will be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.”