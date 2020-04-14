<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving at the Nigeria Army Clinic in the Army barracks, Akure tested positive for COVID-19.

Donald Ojogo, Ondo state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, confirmed the Corps member as the third confirmed case in Ondo State.





He explained that the Corps member came in contact with a military officer that just returned from Indian while under observation.

Ojogo said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would talk more on the case at the press briefing on Tuesday.

However, the other two coronavirus patients in Ondo are presently on admission at the infectious disease center along Igbatoro road.