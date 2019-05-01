<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 33-year-old entrepreneur, Miss Rachael Ogungbesan, on Wednesday in Abuja, advised unemployed youths to go into liquid soap making business, as it was easy to learn, lucrative and very rewarding.

Ogungbesan, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the business could be learnt within a week if an apprentice was dedicated and ready to learn.

She said that there was no family that does not make use of liquid soap, adding that, they either use it for cloths or dish washing.

“I learnt liquid soap making from one of my friends, who is also into making all kinds of disinfectants.

“I started with 2000 naira and later, I started buying the materials in large quantities with 5000 and I make double profit.

” I now make double of what I started with daily from liquid soap making and I have also trained three people, who are now well established entrepreneurs,” she said.

Ogungbesan, who is a graduate of Economics, said although the business has been paying her bills, she would also add sale of bed spread to it, for additional source of income.

“When people are buying bed sheets, they will buy soap as well to wash when it is dirty,” she added.

“Challenges are there for anything you do. There are thousands of others doing it presently, so you have to challenge yourself into standing out,”

“Many times I had to trek to motor parks, banks, schools and churches to sell my products. But now, I get calls from them to supply.

“I am not employed and bills are piling up. I need to add one more thing to what I am doing now, so that I can have additional source of income,” she added.

She said that young people should avoid the tendency of staying idle waiting for non-existent government jobs, instead they should learn a trade to become self reliant.