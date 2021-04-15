



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday, highlighted the importance of women in Yoruba’s strive for freedom, stating that the new twist to the agitation for self-determination is that women are now involved.

He spoke when some women from the diaspora, under the agies of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, recently visited his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State

The Ooni said: “Whatever you are doing that women are not involved cannot materialise. We are going nowhere if our women are not carried along and get involved. If you are married, and your wife is not happy with you, it is not going to work well with you unless the woman is not fighting you with sincerity.





“Women are not timid, they are warriors. From the Holy bible, we read how Deborah fought for her people and conquered. Moremi fought and delivered the people of Ancient Ife from the Igbomekun who were our deadly adversaries. Therefore, women are key to our struggle for self-determination and we must carry them along, going forward.

“We will support our women and we are happy they are taking up the battle and picking up the guanlets. Again, I want to say very expressly that If we fail to have the support of our women folks, we are going nowhere. Therefore, I welcome you to the source and I wish you well in your visit to other palaces in Yoruba Nation.”