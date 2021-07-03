Nigeria

Yoruba nation rally: Police seal off Freedom Park

33 seconds ago
Agency
More than a dozen police vehicles have been stationed around the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, ahead of today’s Yoruba nation rally.

More than a dozen police vehicles have been stationed around the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, ahead of today’s Yoruba nation rally.

A combined unit of OP MESA, task force, and Rapid Response Squad and police officers numbering over 60 are present around the vicinity of the park.

Despite a warning from the police in Lagos against the rally, the organisers had vowed to proceed with the event.

Sunday Igboho, a pro-Yoruba self-determination campaigner and one of the organisers, also insisted the rally would go ahead despite the attack on his home by operatives of the State Security Service.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories