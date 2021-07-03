Yoruba nation rally: Police fire teargas to disperse agitators in Lagos

Unfazed by the presence of heavy security personnel at the Gani Fawehinmi Park and on roads leading to the park, some Yoruba Nation agitators, dressed in white traditional attire, stormed the streets of Ojota in Lagos for the mega rally initially billed for 9am.

Among the protesters were women dressed in white traditional attires with beads on their necks. They were seen approaching the security operatives stationed at the park, apparently to demand access to the venue.

Few other protesters were also seen with banners while others were distributing hand bills of the Yoruba Nation agenda.

Security operatives fired teargas and deployed water cannon to disperse the agitators.

It was gathered that some arrests had been made.