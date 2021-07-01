The Lagos State Police Command has on Thursday announced that the planned Yoruba Nation rally slated to hold in the state on Saturday will not be allowed.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, at a media briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said, “On no account will any actual or rumoured activity, including the planned mega rally, be allowed to lock down the state or hinder the normal daily activities of the good people of Lagos State.

“Report available to the police command indicates that some disgruntled elements have perfected plans to infiltrate the ranks of protesters, cause mayhem and seize the opportunity to attack and loot properties of the law-abiding citizens of this state.

“Similarly, it has gotten to the knowledge of the command that the organisers’ foot soldiers and mobilisers have concluded plans to embark on procession on the streets of Lagos as part of the programme for the mega rally.

“The effect of this, if allowed to come to fruition, is better known than imagined on the security, traffic and economic activities of a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.”

However, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has maintained that the Yoruba Nation rally will hold in the state as scheduled.

This is according to a statement signed by its leader, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, and made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled” the statement read in part.