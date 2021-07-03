Yoruba Nation: Police arrest, teargas protesters in Lagos

The Ojota venue of the Yoruba Nation rally has turned rowdy as police teargassed and also shot in the air to disperse protesters.

Police also sprayed water cannon on the protesters to forestall the breakdown of order.

Newsmen observed that more security operatives including men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and their vans have been deployed to the venue of the protest.

The Police also arrested some protesters at the venue of the rally and were kept in the waiting Black Maria.

They also cordoned off the strategic points where the protesters had gathered.

Motorists and other road users have also been advised to ply alternative routes to their destinations.

Earlier, Odumosu while speaking to journalists, stressed that Lagos State can not afford to record and experience the violence orchestrated by some individuals during the #EndSARS protest that led to destruction of properties in the state.

Odumosu reiterated his stance that anyone caught participating or facilitating the so-called mega rally in Lagos State will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.

Meanwhile, the venue of the protest is calm as armed security agencies have taken over strategic points.