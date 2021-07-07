Yoruba Nation agitators protest DSS invasion of Sunday Igboho’s home

The Yoruba Nation agitators have scheduled a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, for Wednesday.

Newsmen report that the Directorate of State Security (DSS) confirmed it organised a joint team of security operatives’ raid on Igboho’s residence last week based on an intelligence report.

Igboho’s spokesperson Olayomi Koiki, on his social media page on Wednesday, said the Pro-Yoruba Nation protesters will gather at Soka, Ibadan for the protest.

He said: “By Wednesday morning in Ibadan from Soka, Yoruba Nation agitators are to assemble at Ibadan for a protest as regards the recent development that has to do with Chief Sunday Igboho and other agitators

“The Protest will head out from Soka. There will be a protest. Rally is what we have been doing, this time around we are doing a protest.”