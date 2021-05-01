The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, have expressed displeasure over the dimension insecurity has taken in Nigeria.

They spoke at the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Saturday.

Alaafin regretted that bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly of violence.

The first-class monarch, however, charged the Federal Government to be proactive in ensuring that the southwest is safe for residents

“The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this current situation,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Adams’ media aide, Kehinde Aderemi.





Adeyemi also commended Gani Adams for his courage, steadfastness, and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of the Yoruba race, urging the Federal Government to tighten security in the South-West.

“Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed.

“He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that he will lead the Yoruba race for a longer time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, in Ile-Ife, Oba Adewole Adedire, who stood in for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said the traditional institution in the South-West will always support efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of Yoruba people.

Adams urged the Federal Government to make sure that the South-West is safe for people.