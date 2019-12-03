<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prominent Yoruba leaders, including Banji Akintoye and Gani Adams, will join other stakeholders on Friday at a colloquium on national security with particular focus on South West.

The colloquium, which would hold at Western Sun Hotel, Ede, Osun State, is being organised by a group of professionals and business leaders under the aegis of Ede Unique Club of Nigeria.

A statement, jointly signed by the Co-conveners, Dhikrullah Yagboyaju and Kajogbola Alimi, gave the theme of the colloquium as “Imperatives of National Security for Development: South West Nigeria in Focus.”

According to the organisers, the colloquium will galvanise different perspectives of stakeholders from academia, civil society and non-state actors on the way out of the security challenges facing the nation.

“This theme could not have been more apt, considering the serious security challenges facing the nation, with particular focus on South West,” the organisers said.

They cited kidnappings, armed banditry, ritual killings and child abuse among the security challenges facing the country.

“Also, Olutayo Adesina of University of Ibadan will bring on board historical perspectives, while Adebayo Jimoh, former group managing director of Oodua Group, will set the tone for the discussion as chairman at the colloquium,” the group said.

The colloquium, according to the group, is aimed at promoting dialogue and informed discourse on salient national issues with a view to stimulating ideas and proffering workable solutions.

The statement said some eminent Nigerians would also receive merit awards for their contributions to society at the event, organised to mark the group’s 36th anniversary.