



A socio-cultural organization, Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG), has warned some Yoruba elders against trading the peaceful co-existence of the Southwest States for selfish interests.

The National President of the group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke-Alawuje, rejected attempts by some sections of Yoruba leaders and elders in the Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, to fan embers of animosity with other ethnic groups.

In a statement on Friday, he said criminals should be treated as criminals instead of ascribing crimes to any ethnic group.

Newsmen report that the group recently instituted a peace move to reconcile feuding members of the Yoruba and Hausa Communities in Shasa area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the statement, the group said, “We cannot begin to see Hausa-Fulanis or Igbos as our enemies. If there are misunderstandings we can settle them, just as the YWG did with the peace building and reconciliatory moves to reconcile the feuding tribes in the Shasha community in Ibadan.

“Criminals should be seen as enemies of the entire nation and be treated as criminals, but not by ascribing the crimes of some unscrupulous individuals to any particular ethnic or religious group.”

The group frowned at a recent attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.





It said Adebanjo and his colleagues in the Afenifere should “stop using the platform of Yoruba nation to set up unquenchable firestorm, and using Tinubu’s name to sell their market.”

It said while the Afenifere chieftains have the right to support any candidate for the 2023 election, that should not be at the expense of the peace and stability of the region.

The statement further read: “As a socio-cultural pan-Yoruba group that promotes love, peace and prosperity, Yoruba Welfare Group has chosen to support any capable Yoruba politician that wishes to succeed PMB come 2023.

“Consequently, the YWG has endorsed Tinubu as a competent, experienced and deserving candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, just as it shall similarly endorse any other deserving Yoruba son or daughter who also signifies interest, with a view to presenting a level playing ground to all interested candidates among the Yorubas.

“Preaching and supporting tribalism and religious crisis overtly or covertly will only continue to set us back as a country. The prosperity of our great nation lies in seeing ourselves as brothers and sisters in progress.

“Our appeal therefore goes to all Nigerians to prioritise unity and love, believing in one nation; especially the younger ones who believe in the liberation and prosperity of their generation.”