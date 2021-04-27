Governors of Oyo, Ogun and Ondo states, Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively, have been alerted over plans by terrorist groups to kidnap school children in the three states.

In a letter addressed to the three South West governors, a pan Yoruba group, Apapo Oodua Koya (AOKOYA), said it has received information that the armed terrorists in Oyo, Ogun and Ondo forests are targeting primary and secondary schools in the three states where they plan to abduct pupils.

“The terrorists are at present mapping out their targets in Oyo, Ondo and Ogun states where they are gradually building armed fortresses. The groups are coordinated and linked with the kidnappers in Niger, Zamfara and Kaduna states.

“We got the information through credible intelligence. We have the capacity to tap some of the communication of the insurgents usually rendered in Fulfulde. They are planning to kidnap school children in large numbers in any or all of the states mentioned above.

“They are currently located at Yewa in Ogun State, they are in Oke-Ogun in Oyo and Idanre-Ondo town axis in Ondo State.

“It is our responsibility to give you information at our disposal. We hope you begin to trust our intelligence beginning from two years ago when we warned the South West governors about armed Fulani cells spread across the South West forests.

“If you allow this kidnapping to take place, you will be helpless because the security network you have around you are not for you but designed and controlled by enemies of Yoruba nation. The intelligence information you receive are largely designed to deceive you because you don’t own the structures.

“You are as vulnerable as a lonely bird on house top. Your future lay in alliance with your own people at this difficult moment in Yoruba history,” AOKOYA said.

The letter signed by Ahmed Akorede on behalf of the Pan Yoruba coalition group urged the South West governors including Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Kogi and Itsekiri to adopt what it called an offensive strategy.”





The group said it is naïve for anyone to believe what is going on has no government support.

“There is a fundamentalist ring in the government of Nigeria heavily funded by certain individuals in government and also by two identified Middle East countries. The goal is to make Nigeria the terrorist hub in West Africa. Any conscious student of history should know this is possible if nothing is done to stop them.”

The group listed suggestions for the South West governors which included the following, “Identify vulnerable institutions and provide an effective architecture. Set up what the military calls ‘Watching Posts’ in all towns and villages across Yoruba land.

“Instead of using state budgets, communities should be mobilised to do this on their own. It will be about 15 feet tall mounted with night vision to locate oncoming attacks for immediate security alert.

“The cost is less than N350,000 including the cost of binoculars for night vision and the building of the post which every community should be able to provide.

“Restructure Amotekun through retraining, recruitment of more hands to give prominent roles to radical Yoruba self-determination youths.”

Meanwhile, gunmen have abducted some students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State.

The school authorities confirmed the incident, saying an unspecified number of students were taken away at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs. Rosemary Waku, made the disclosure on Monday.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.

“The university has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.

“The university has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”