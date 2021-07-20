Yoruba group reacts to Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Benin Republic

The Yoruba Global Alliance says it is monitoring the alleged arrest of Mr Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, aka, Igboho Oosha, in Benin Republic enroute Germany.

As at press time, details of his arrest is still sketchy, but the Alliance in a statement by its Director of Public Communications, Taju Tijani, says “we are watching with intense fascination as the drama of his illegal detention unfolds.”

The Yoruba Global Alliance warns that “Mr Sunday Igboho must not be physically brutalised.

“He must go through and exhaust all the judicial processes pertaining to extradition between Nigeria and Republic of Benin and must have legal representation all the way.

“The public must know the type of crime Mr Sunday Igboho committed to be declared wanted as we do not believe in the earlier trump up framing of stock pilling arms and ammunition levelled against him by the Nigerian state.

“The ongoing backward, illiterate, lawless and military form of stripping Nigerian protesters, self-determination and oppositional groups of their liberty and freedom under this ignoble APC-led government of General Muhammadu Buhari must be recorded for accountability at the appropriate time.”