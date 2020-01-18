<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural groups, has threatened to hold a peaceful protest in support of the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Amotekun.

It was gathered the launch of the new security outfit has attracted several attentions from many prominent Nigerians, groups and bodies.

While some have seen the outfit as a good development, others have seen it as an aberration to the existing constitution and security agencies.

The federal government has also declared the outfit as illegal.

YWC in a response to the launch, said it has concluded plans to organise a rally in all the six state capitals of the region on Tuesday.

The group urged Yoruba sons and daughters come out in their large numbers on Tuesday 21st January 2020 to stage a protest rally in support of Operation Amotekun, a security network recently established by Governors from Western Nigeria to wage war against the spate of insecurity ravaging the zone.

The protest code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk” which is being organized by YWC will take place in all the South West States capital.

The YWC is being led by Yoruba Leader, Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye.





YWC Director of Contacts and Mobilization, Comrade Victor Taiwo in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday added that the protest will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9am.

“All Yoruba people are urged to come out in their millions any where they are in Oduduwa Land on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay.

“We must show to the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed-robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farm lands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought would be at designated venues to address the protest. We want to assure our Governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun. We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun”

“On the meeting points, those in Lagos are to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; Oyo: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; Ogun: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; Osun: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; Ondo: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure while those in Ekiti are to converge at Fajuyi Round about, Ado-Ekiti.”