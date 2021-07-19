The Yoruba Global Alliance has condemned “in strong terms” the recent invasion of Igangan town, in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, by men of the Nigeria Customs Services, during which a local Amotekun commander and three other people were killed.

It has also demanded that the high command of the Nigeria Customs must fish out the killers among its officers and bring them to justice.

The group rejected the account of the Customs Public Affairs Officer at the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, who, in a statement, claimed that it was smugglers that launched the attack the moment they were sighted by Customs officers.

“It has become lazily orthodox for agents of state to give specious defence to atrocities committed by armed, murderous members in their midst.

“Nigeria is turning into a militarised nation where indiscriminate killing of Nigerians is becoming an annus horribilis for General Buhari’s administration.

“We now live under a government of merciless and unrelenting atrocities. This nation is tired of the continuous language of the dispossessed and oppressed under a regime that is fast becoming totalitarian in its modus operandi,” it said in a statement signed by Taju Tijani, its Director of Communications.

The Yoruba Global Alliance insisted that the high echelon of the Customs Services must fish out the killers of Igangan Amotekun commander and three others who lost their lives in that Friday raid.

It also commended the patriotic zeal of Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, the Ilana Omo Oodua leader; Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and 49 other Yoruba self-determination groups in their recent submission of documented atrocities committed against the Yoruba states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun land in Kogi and Kwara “under General Buhari’s watch” to the International Criminal Court.

It said, “Nigerians have watched in dismay how this country has morphed into a classic hubristic overreach within six years of APC-led administration. Within six years, General Buhari has been drawing primordial strength from his monopoly of state coercion and violence as we witnessed in the Lekki killings of protesters, the armed lockdown of the South East, kidnap of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the destruction of Mr Sunday Igboho’s residence along with the murder committed by the operatives of DSS.

“Further, this government, aware that it is no longer electable again in Nigeria based on its dismal performance, is now jittery and looking for illegal means to demobilise democracy in Nigeria by making National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory, the carpet bombing of electronic transfer of results and the insistence and preferment of Mrs Lauretta Onochie as a National Electoral Commissioner.

“The NIN has been enmeshed in controversy as it is freely given to foreign Fulani in Northern Nigeria in readiness for massive vote rigging in the North. Though Mrs Onochie was rejected by the Senate, we are more curious of the aberrant desire of General Buhari in his Orwellian audacity to blatantly want to field a known loyalist.”

Yoruba Global Alliance said it believed Nigeria had been writing its blackest pages under Buhari, and that “the only solution is the peaceful dissolution of this contraption called Nigeria” especially in the face of insecurity, clampdown on mainstream and social media, state atrocities, Fulani herdsmen killings, bandit rampage, opaque electoral malpractices and widespread kidnappings of innocent Nigerians.

The group expressed support for Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese who reported Buhari and the atrocities under his watch to the US Congress.

It expressed its vehement opposition to any future election “without a complete shredding of the current 1999 Constitution.

“We are of the opinion that it is a Satanic document meant to put southern Nigerians in perpetual disadvantage and slavery. It encourages Fulani exceptionalism and advantages as we found in the die-hard like General Buhari – the architect of the bloody political, social, economic and moral anarchy Nigeria faces today,” it stated.