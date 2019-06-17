<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has advised the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to combat the rampancy of brutality common among policemen in the country.

The socio cultural group said the convention globally has been that policemen must respect the dignity of every citizen by refraining from actions capable of dehumanising or demeaning humanity by their actions.

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti at the weekend by its Secretary General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, the body lampooned the police over the injuries its men allegedly inflicted on some pro-democracy champions in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States on June 12.

Olajide said it was antithetical to democratic norms for peaceful rallies organised by those perceived to be opposition to mark June 12 celebration to have allegedly been disrupted by the police under any guise.

Some policemen, according to YCE, allegedly disrupted rallies tagged: ‘O to Ge’ (It Must Stop) held in the concerned states on democracy day.

Olajide averred that “the policemen did not only disrupt the rallies in those states, they also inflicted injuries on some of the participants.

“One of the leaders of the rallies in Ogun State, Dr. Tunde Amusat, was picked up and delayed for several hours.

“Democracy allows multiplicity of opinions, but police as an institution should not have botched a peaceful protest meant to commemorate June 12 celebration,” he stated.

The YCE scribe added that police main preoccupation in the Southwest must be how to curb the menace of kidnappings and killings being carried out by suspected marauding herders.

According to the group, “The level of insecurity in the South-west region is becoming frightening and worrisome by the day.

“The IG must therefore beef up security and work with the governors in the region, traditional rulers and local hunters to checkmate these bandits.”

He said the group as elders and leaders in the zone won’t watch while their people are being mowed down by killers.