Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday faulted the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Plateau State where about 135 people were killed by Fulani herders, saying it was “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

This came as the council asked governors in the South West parts of the country to assure people in the zone of their safety given the influx of Hausa/Fulani into all nooks and crannies of Yorubaland.

The organization also flayed the deployment of police commissioners describing it as “very tokenistic” and merely scratching the problem on the surface.

The elders’ council said this through its Secretary General, Dr Kunle Olajide, after it rose from a meeting at the state headquarters, Ibadan.

Citing previous spate of attacks across the country, they said, “Nigerians are not impressed with condolence visits by the President or Vice President which can be described as “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.

“We have been perennially treated to these visits since January 2018 yet the killing continues unabated.”

What could be the antidote to nip the persistent killings in the bud, according to the apex Yoruba organisation, “the President should reconfigure the nation’s security architecture to reflect the federal character provision in the constitution. Total overhaul is imperative.

“YCE urges Mr President to demonstrate real concern for lives of Nigerians by arresting the perpetrators of this ignoble act and prosecuting them. The water of the relative peace in the South West has been seriously fouled by this militia invasion, something must be done urgently to stop the invasion”, the group said.

While assuring President Buhari of the organisation’s co-operation, YCE vowed, “we will not sit idly by and watch the Yorubaland invaded by these rampaging militias. We urge all Yoruba to keep calm in the face of this provocation and wait patiently to use their PVCs to patiently express their wishes in 2019 election”.

“More worrisome to the YCE is the nonchalant approach of the President to the very loud demands by patriotic Nigerians for restructuring of this dysfunctional and unproductive pseudo federal essentially unitary structure of government that is not working.”

They reminded the president that the “unitary system of government is responsible for the collapse of security apparatus; the lethargic economy that is not growing as expected; the destruction of educational system; the near absence of health services for the Nigerian people and for the grinding poverty”.

The organization called on President Buhari “to forward the bills for devolution of powers prepared by the APC’s El-Rufai committee to the National Assembly immediately. Mr President’s comments on restructuring is to say the least provocative. To wave off the demands of well meaning Nigerians nonchalantly is anti democratic”.