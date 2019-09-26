<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, has unveiled 47-year-old Yomi Elijah as its Technical Adviser.

Speaking at the ceremony, the club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, said he was delighted to have Elijah rejoin the Ilorin based club.

Chukwuemeka said the club would build on a solid foundation that would keep it going by creating avenues for young talented footballers at the grassroots to become superstars.

According to the management of the club, the coach would be handed two-bedroom flat apartment and an official car to ease his job.

“At ABS we work day and night to discover talents with dedicated staff.

“Presently, we have two of our players in the U-17 level as we speak and we will have more this season by God’s grace,” Chukwuemeka said.

The Nigeria Premier League Club Owners’ Scribe also announced that a grassroots Coach, Shuiab Abdulkadir would assist Elijah on the job.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He said the club picked Abdulkadir because of his dedication to grassroots football development.

Chukwuemeka disclosed that the club would train Abdulkadir just as it did to those who passed through it before.

Speaking after his unveiling, Elijah promised to bring programmes that would encourage and develop youth football, insisting that he came to ABS to make positive impact.

He said ABS has always been close to his heart and he was delighted to return to the club that gave him his first opportunity to lead a team.

“I am here to make a difference, this is one of the best clubs in Nigeria with a modern structures in football development.

“My passion is to bring out the best in players and we will do this with some of the young lads here in ABS.

“My return to the club will produce more players that will represent the country now and in the future,” Elijah said.