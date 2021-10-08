Yobe university waives fees for 23 students with disabilities

Yobe State University, in Damaturu, has granted registration fee waivers to 23 students living with disabilities.

Prof. Mala Daura, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution confirmed the development on Friday.

He said the support was in fulfilment of the promise he made to the students shortly after he became the vice-chancellor of the university.

The vice-chancellor said management will ensure that students with special needs enjoy all available privileges to pursue their career choices.

Daura directed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Dr Mohammad Lawan, to liaise with Sub Dean, Faculty of Arts and Education, Dr Sheriff Garba to ensure that challenges peculiar to the students were properly addressed.

He charged the students to encourage other persons living with disabilities to seek knowledge to live a good life, saying “ there is ability in every disability.”

Responding, the leader of the group, Mamman Salisu, appreciated Daura for creating a conducive atmosphere of learning for students living with disabilities in the institution.