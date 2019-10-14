<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Idi Barde Gubana, the deputy governor of Yobe State, has announced a sustained support at all levels of immunisation in the state.

He revealed this while declaring open 30th meeting of Yobe State Taskforce on Immunization and Primary Health Care at the conference hall of Polio Emergency Operation Center (EOC)

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of Yobe State Taskforce on Immunization and Primary Health care Management Board, assured the members of the taskforce that the state government would continue to support activities towards improving the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He further explained that the state government would continue to release adequate funds that are meant for immunisation and primary Healthcare activities.

He also said that he would continue to partner with the traditional and religious leaders to ensure effective community engagement.

The deputy governor commended all development partners for their commitment and initiative towards improvement of primary health care system in the state.