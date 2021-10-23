Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has charged politicians in the state on youth economic empowerment to promote self-reliance and employment opportunities.

Governor Buni gave the charge today when political stalwarts from Zone B, paid him a thank you visit for his support to the Zone.

“Political stalwarts, elites and appointees must invest in the youth through economic empowerment and offering scholarships to those from indigent families to give them a future and to take them away from social vices,” he said.

Governor Buni expressed satisfaction with the growing unity in the Zone “We must do away with primordial sentiments such as ethnic differences for us to grow and develop, l am happy with the sense of unity growing in the Zone”.

He said Yobe state is having a fair share of federal appointments under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“We now have the President of the Senate, the Inspector General of Police, Minister of Power, two justices of the Supreme Court, two Court of Appeal justices and a host of others from Yobe state.

“With the Minister of Power coming from our state, this will help in our recovery plan to reconnect communities destroyed by Boko Haram and other rural communities to the national grid.

Leader of the delegation and the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, commended Governor Buni for giving the Zone a sense of belonging.

“Your Excellency, you have given a true sense of belonging in terms of appointments and citing of projects to Zone B, this has promoted unity in the zone,” said the Deputy Governor.

Gubana assured the Governor that the people of Zone B are absolutely loyal to the leadership of the Governor “we pledge our support and loyalty to you, we will never betray you”.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar D. Aliyu, commended Governor Buni for his leadership style which serves as a rallying point for the people of Zone B.

“Everyone has that sense of belonging, we also appreciate the support, appointments and execution of projects by your administration in the Zone.

The Minister assured that public office holders from the Zone will complement government efforts in providing employment opportunities to youth through economic empowerment programmes.

“We have an existing account, we will task ourselves and contribute more into the account for economic empowerment of our youth to complement government efforts” the minister assured.