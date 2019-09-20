<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has listed key areas that he wants the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to intervene in, as it rolls out its activities in the region to help people affected by the Boko Haram crisis to reclaim and rebuild their lives.

The Governor spoke when members of the NEDC Board and Management led by the Commission’s Chairman Major General Paul Tarfa (Rtd) visited him at Government House Damaturu on Friday.

His words “We are delighted to partner with you and work with you as you roll out your intervention programmes. I have no doubt that people all across the North-East are looking up to you and looking forward to hearing from you,” he said.

Buni singled out education, agriculture, healthcare, youth empowerment and road construction as some of the sectors that he wants the Commission to partner the state government to improve.

“We need the support of the North-East Development Commission to get our education right. We need you to support capacity building for our teachers and principals. We need you to rebuild our classrooms that have been destroyed by Boko Haram and provide our students with access to new learning facilities.

“We need to make rapid progress in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics so that our students can have the confidence of becoming tomorrow’s leaders in scientific breakthroughs.

“We know they have the talent to become coders and even inventors. We just need to show them that it is possible. And we would need your support to that,” he said.

The State Chief Executive observed that while 70 percent of the population of the state engages in agriculture, most farming activities remain largely subsistent, a situation, he added, that has been aggravated by poor access to modern farming tools, poor access to improved seeds and near zero access to credit facilities.

“It is therefore our hope that the North-East Development Commission would partner with us to accelerate agricultural mechanisation in the state and provide the support that our farmers so desperately need,” he said.