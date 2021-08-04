Yobe governor seeks collaboration with UN to revamp agriculture

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Wednesday called for collaboration with the United Nations (UN) to harness the huge agricultural potential of the state.

He made the request in Damaturu when the UN Resident and Humanitarian Co-ordinator for Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, paid him a courtesy visit.

Buni represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, noted that revamping agriculture was critical to food security and speedy economic recovery of the state in post insurgency period.

He said Boko Haram crisis brought along with it, killing and maiming of victims, destruction of public and private property, displacement of people and loss of means of livelihood.

The governor said the insurgecy which had spanned for over one decade had reduced the aggregate productivity and caused hunger and poverty among our people.

“Therefore, UN intervention in agricultural pursuits could surely go along way in helping the state avoid food crisis in the region.

“In this regard we are seeking further collaboration with your organisation in the areas of revamping the agricultural sector in Yobe state,” the governor said.

He appealed to the UN to establish a humanitarian hub in Gashua town for quick response to humanitarian emergencies in the northern part of the state.

The governor said the state, on its part, had supported many Internally Displaced Persons with irrigation tools and cash to facilitate restoration of their livelihood in various communities.

Buni announced that the state’s Strategic Plan for Revitalisation of Agriculture 2021-2025 would serve as a road map for the development of agriculture in the state.

In his remarks, Kallon said the humanitarian community was extremely worried by the rising food insecurity in the North-East.

He noted that 4.4 million people in the north-east – Borno, Adamawa and Yobe – were facing a looming catastrophic situation of food insecurity.

“In addition, malnutrition rates are rising in all the three states in north east Nigeria, reaching a particularly dangerous high of 13.6 per cent in Yobe state.

“These children urgently need special nutritional feeding to save their lives,” he said.

Kallon noted that the effects of the ongoing insecurity were compounded by the socio-economic impact of COVID 19.