Yobe governor mourns victims of Gulani farm fire disaster, pledges support

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has commiserated with the people of Gulani Community and Its environs over the recent fire disaster that consumed their farmlands.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Transport and Energy, Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa, said the Governor was shocked and concerned over the incident and pledged support for the victims accordingly.

Responding, the Chairman Sanitation Committee of Gulani Local Government Area, Babayo A. Jalo who spoke on behalf of the victims thanked the Governor for the concern, stressing that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has already sent a delegation to the scene to assess the affected farmers.

However, the Gulani Area Development Association (GADA) was part of Governor Buni’s delegation on the mourning visit.

Speaking at the place, they also thanked the Chairman of Gulani Local Government Area, Daiyabu Ilu Njibulwa for relocating Tetteba Grains Market outside the main market square as earlier requested by the association.

The places visited include; Gulani, Tetteba and Garintuwo Communities of the state.