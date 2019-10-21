<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has tasked mainstream media to continue to push the boundaries in the dissemination of credible information to the public.

The Governor spoke at the weekend when he hosted the leadership and members of the state Correspondents’ Chapel in Damaturu.

“Without the media, we cannot achieve or thrive in a democracy. We want the people to know what the government is doing on their behalf and it’s only through the media that they will get to know. The mainstream media will have to do more in an age where social media, which is unregulated, is posing both a challenge and a threat to credible information,” he said.

Buni noted that social media has become more of a menace in the sense of people who have no training or knowledge of the rudiments of public writing, seizing the opportunity to write any and everything they like without adhering to the requirements of law and journalism ethics.

He added, some of the social media writers engage in libel and calumny by ‘character assassination’.

“I am not against some youths learning to write. It’s a good thing that they can learn to write. I am just against using the platforms that are now available to do things that are unethical,” he said.

Buni noted that since journalism is described as the “ultimate profession”, something has to be done urgently to regulate and provide rules for social media.

“Even in the U.S. and other advanced countries, there are rules that are followed. So why can’t we regulate here in our country,” he asked.

The Governor reminded writers to be conscious of the power of writing and its impact in public spaces, saying negative information played a key role in triggering World War 1.