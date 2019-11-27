<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has tasked the incoming Commissioners to be ready to serve the people of the State with commitment to ensure development in the state.

He made the plea in an address at the opening of retreat for Commissioners-designate in Kano on 26th November, 2019

He congratulated the commissioners-designate for their nomination as members of the State Executive Council and for their successful screening by the leadership and members of the Yobe State House of Assembly.

“In less than two weeks from now, all of you would be deployed to your respective ministries of assignment and I do not need to tell you that our entire state is looking forward to that and anxiously waiting to see what you can do to help in improving the lives of our people”.

“There is a reason for this sense of anticipation. Since our administration came on board a little over five months ago, the actions we have taken so far have generated interest and rekindled so much hope among our people about the promise of our future.”