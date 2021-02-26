



Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe state has approved the sum of N454.2 million as benefits to 276 local government retirees and 88 deceased staff of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, Director Information, State Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Friday.

She said over N333.2 million of the amount would be paid into the accounts of the retirees, while the next of kin of the deceased staff would get over N120. 9 million.





She said the approval would pave the way for the payment of benefits to the 43rd batch of local government retirees in the state.

Ibrahim recalled that the governor had approved the payment of over N441.9 million to 321 retirees in batch 42 in Sept. 2020.

The director advised the public to note that payments of retirees’ benefits was always based on recommendations from the State Standing Committee for Verification and Settlement of Outstanding Pensions and Gratuity Liabilities of Local Government Retirees.