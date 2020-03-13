Yobe Governor MaiMala Buni has appointed Mamman Mohammed, a journalist with newsmen, as his Director General for Press and Media.
Until his appointment, Mamman Mohammed was the Yobe State Correspondent of NAN.
The governor announced this in a statement signed by Shuaibu Abdullahi, Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government.
According to the statement, the appointment of Mamman Mohammed takes immediate effect.
