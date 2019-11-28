<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has affirmed that said the progress of any nation depends on the development of its youth.

The governor stated this during the opening session of a paint production training for 680 youths at the state cultural centre Damaturu.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana Wazirin Fune, the governor said the aim of the training was to equip youths of the state with adequate skills that would make them expert paint formulators.

He added that the training will also address restiveness and unemployment made the observation.

“It was part of a series of empowerment programmes designed by this administration and it is also meant to instil self-reliance in them so that they would set up their own businesses afterwards,” Buni said.

“After the training, the beneficiaries would be fully utilized in all the projects going on in the state. The trainees were selected from across the 17 local government areas of the state.” He added

Buni further said, the government would no longer engage any painter from outside the state to execute its projects.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abba Gaidam said the training was meant to train participants to be responsible citizens and generate more employment opportunities through paint manufacturing.

Gaidam revealed that the programme would cost N232 Million, which would be contributed by all the 17 local government councils in the state.