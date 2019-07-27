<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Yobe State government has handed over 206 cattle recovered from rustlers by security agencies to the rightful owners from Adamawa State.

The State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, revealed this while handing over the herds to four pastoralists established to be the genuine owners.

He said that the cattle were stolen from the herdsmen by some armed bandits in Ngirbuwa village, Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

“The 206 herds of cattle were recovered from armed bandits who stole them from their owners on July 21, 2019, by the team of vigilantes, who were assisted by the security agencies,” he said.

The governor, represented by the Director, Security and cabinets at the governor office, said his administration was determined to support the security agencies for better inter-agency synergy, coordination and collaboration to neutralise crimes in the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Yobe state command, Muhammad Ishaku, said they had arrested two of the bandits while 2 others were killed in gun duel during the operation.

“They [bandits] will soon be taken to a competent court after we conclude our investigations,” he said.

The Adamawa State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abubakar Umar, appreciated Yobe state government and security agencies for their effort in rescuing his members’ cattle from the armed bandits.

He advised pastoralists in the state to work closely with security agencies.

After taken individual oaths, the four owners of the herds: Alhaji Yakubu; Kawoji Gidado; Ja’o Sarki and Alhaji Janyo Maiyara went home with 41, 57, 51 and 56 cattle respectively.