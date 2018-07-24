The Yobe State Government says it has procured 1,000 hectares of land and loaned it out along with other farm inputs to civil servants to enable them engage in farming activities.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Mustapha Gajerima, made the disclosure in Damaturu on Tuesday in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said government provided land and other farm inputs as incentives to make farming attractive to workers to enhance agricultural production.

The commissioner said tractors had been dedicated to the programme to harrow farmlands allocated to the beneficiaries.

‘‘We have provided improved variety of seedlings which are sold at subsidised rates to the beneficiaries to assist them get the good variety for optimum yields.

‘‘Government will also accord priority in fertiliser distribution to those civil servants engaged in agricultural programme,’’ he said.

He said Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have returned to their communities would receive government’s attention to encourage them to embrace farming.

‘‘This is to support them recover their economy through agricultural production being the major preoccupation of the communities.

‘‘Government would consider providing farmers in the state with a ready market to buy excesses of the harvests under the strategic grain reserve programme,’’ he said.

He appealed to youths to take advantage of the reclaimed peace and security to engage in agriculture to promote food security and economic recovery in the state.