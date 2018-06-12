The Yobe State Government on Tuesday officially declared over an end to cholera outbreak in the state.

Commisioner for Health, Dr Bello Kawuwa, told newsmen that there has not been any new case of suspected cholera in the state in the last 21 days, which qualifies for the outbreak to be declared over.

Kawiwa said the case of the outbreak was first reported on March 28, in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area, with 16 deaths reported across the state.

“On March 28, in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area, the state Ministry of Health got information that some 33 persons had symptoms suspected to be cholera with five associated deaths.

“The council Rapid Response Team responded immediately and thereafter, an already prepared Ministry of Health activated the state team to support the council in response efforts.”

“The outbreak first reported in Gashua town of Bade with subsequent spread to Karasuwa, Jakusko, Yusufari and Bursari Local Government Areas of the state, a total of 404 cases including 16 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio of 3.7 per cent was recorded.

“In Bade council, 379 cases were reported in six wards, 16 cases in Karasuwa, four in Jakusko, three in Yusufari and two in Bursari.”

The commissioner noted that by all standards, the response activities were a huge success being able to keep mortality very low.

He said a cholera vaccination exercise was conducted in the six most affected zones where over 125,000 people received the Oral Cholera Vaccine.

“As we speak now, it has been more than 21 days without report of any suspected case of cholera in Yobe State,” he said.

The commissioner commended other partners including the World Health Organisation, UN-OCHA, state and National Primary Health Care Management agencies in combating the scourge which also made Yobe to emerge stronger and better prepared against future occurrences.

Dr Kawuwa said a surveillance team was still on ground to monitor public health activities in the areas affected.