Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved N251,560,078.35 for the payment of the benefits of 174 retired local government staff.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen by Abdullahi Bego, the Director-General, Press Affairs, to the Governor in Damaturu.

He explained that out of the amount, N195,859,295.35 would be paid to 139 living retired staff, while the balance of N55,700,783.00 would be paid to the next-of-kins of 35 deceased workers.

According to him, “This is batch 37 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government workers.

“Some may recall that on 27th August 2019, the governor had approved the sum of N365,586,246.45 for the payment of the accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 other local government retirees. Similarly, on 4th July 2019, Governor Buni had approved the sum of N228,914,250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.

“These payments followed verification of the beneficiaries by a committee on payment of LG staff benefits headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.”