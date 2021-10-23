Yobe emir commends journalists on promotion of peace in Northeast

Journalists practising in Yobe State have been commended for enduring tasking and risky environments to report happenings in the state and sensitize residents on the importance of peace in the Northeast.

The commendation was given by the Paramount Ruler, Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, when some committee members of the Yobe 2021 NUJ/SWAN visited him at his palace in Potiskum town today.

The king said that the contributions of Journalists towards the restoration of peaceful coexistence in Yobe state and Northeast at large. “We want to emphasize the role of Journalists during the insurgency, we appreciate your roles, you have contributed a lot to regaining peace in Yobe State and Northeast, you had been working tirelessly to ensure that there is peace, we once again commend you for reporting happenings in our community.

“On our part, you have not been tired in covering our activities, you are indeed partners in progress, you have been fearless and non-partisan in your reportage, we will keep encouraging you to do more and report election matters fairly as members of a noble profession”.

He assured to support the forthcoming 2021 NUJ/SWAN media games with trophy medals and other logistics. “We thank you most sincerely for the visit and commend you on the sports which you tagged it ‘Peace’ it is very important because peace is gradually returning in Yobe State”.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Yobe chapter who is also the Chairman NUJ/SWAN Media Games Committee, Kangana Amshi informed the Emir that stakeholders have been incorporated into the week-long activities aimed at showcasing the return of peace in the state.