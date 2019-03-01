



The Yobe State Executive Council (SEC) has approved and earmarked the sum of N6.2 billion for the execution of capital projects in roads and education sectors of the economy.

The education capital projects include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of four secondary schools and Science Technical College (STEC) at Kukar Gadu, Babbangida, Geidam and Nguru towns.

Briefing journalists shortly after the executive council meeting held in Damaturu, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mala Musti, disclosed that the construction and rehabilitation of four schools and a college will cost N2.303 billion.

He said that council also approved the construction of 18-kilometre Danchuwa-Garin/Bingel road at the cost of N3.31 billion.

“This road to be completed next year, will serve various communities in the evacuation of agricultural products and livestock to markets and silos,” he said,

According to him, the earmarked N400.9 million is for the procurement and supply of furniture for three General Hospitals at Gashua, Geidam and Potiskum.

Speaking on forthcoming Hajj exercise, Musti said: “The state government has sponsored 70 Islamic scholars and 30 officials to perform this year’s hajj,” adding that the intending pilgrims will pray for the state for an enduring peace and tranquility.