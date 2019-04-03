<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rt. Hon. Saidu Baba, the new Yobe State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, has pledged to use his wealth of experience to ensure Executive and Legislative harmony in the state.

Rt. Hon. Baba made the pledge during an interview with newsmen in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He stressed that harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative arm of government was very key to development and success, adding that it was the only way the state would witness rapid delivery of democracy dividends and easy passage of bills for the benefit of the masses.

He assured that his office would always collaborate with the Speaker and all the relevant stakeholders to provide easy access to reach out to the general public, which formed the bulk of the society.

The lawmaker further wished Maimala Buni, the governor-elect, the best of luck, adding, “I am sure Hon. Maimala Buni will perform credibly, come up with Executive bills to enhance good governance of continuity and consolidation which is paramount to the living conditions of the masses.”

According to him, his office would always avail itself of ideas, creativity and wealth of experience for the development of the state, even as he prayed God to grant him the required wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Assembly.