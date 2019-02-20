



Local government chairmen in Yobe State whose elected tenure expired early this month have refused to handover to their Directors of Personal Management as directed by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam.

It was discovered only four of the seventeen council chairmen have handed over to their DPMs as at the time of filling this report.

The chairmen who have handed over include those of Gulani, Jakuso, Fika and Tarmuwa councils.

Some of the DPMs, who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development.

“As I speak with you now, only four local government chairmen have handed over to their DPMs in their Local Government. Those that have handed-over are Fika, Gulani, Tarmuma and Jakusko who did his handing over on Tuesday around 5.00pm,” one of the DPMs disclosed.

Investigation revealed a close politician to the governor was alleged to have told the chairmen not to hand over with the assurance that Gaidam will reappoint them as caretaker chairmen.

It will be recalled Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam through the Secretary to the State Government directed all the seventeen local government chairmen to hand over to their DPMs on 16th, February 2019 after expiration of their two- year tenure as elected chairmen.

The statement by Shuibu Abdullahi, the Press secretary to the SSG reads: ”Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has approved the dissolution of Local Govt councils with effect from Saturday 16th February 2019 following the expiration of their tenure in office.

“He further directed the Local Govt Chairmen to hand over the mantle of the leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management (DPM)”.

A senior Local Government staff noted: “Yobe State has a tradition of re-appointing the Local Government chairmen back to their offices.

“You are aware that some of them have been re-appointed more than twice after their tenure expires.

“This development is apparently making them unperturbed in violating the Governor’s order”.

But a source close to the governor said: “Except His Excellency changes his mind, he is not ready to re-appoint these chairmen.

“He prefers the DPMs should continue in the remaining months until he hands over power on May 29, 2019”.

The SSG, Baba Malam Wali, could not respond to calls and text message sent to him as at the time of filling this report.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftain Affairs in Yobe State, Dawa Maigari, in response to a text message said: “In a meeting. I’ll call later”