Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is making more investments in agriculture in order to boost the economy of the state and significantly improve the people’s living conditions.

The governor said this at the opening of a four-day Yobe Agricultural Retreat, the first ever of such event where experts, farmers, extension and crop specialists and other stakeholders, were brought together to chat a more effective and more sustainable way of improving agriculture in the state.

His words: “As in many states across the country, a majority of our people here in Yobe State engage in farming as a primary source of livelihood. Agriculture is the linchpin of our economy. But at a time when our country continues to look for ways to diversify the economy, create more jobs and lift people out of poverty, it does not seem as if we are making the best of agriculture as the best alternative for wealth creation. Despite abundance of land and the energy of our people, agriculture here in Yobe State still remains largely subsistent.”