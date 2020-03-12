<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved a total of N353, 171, 749.70 for the payment of the liabilities of 253 retirees from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The approval constitutes batches 40 and 41 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

Abdullahi Bego, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, in a statement issued on Wednesday, indicated that, of the 253 affected LG staff, 66 are deceased and their benefits, totalling N91, 778, 281.52, would be paid to their next of kin, while the remaining sum of N261, 393, 468 would be paid to 187 living retirees.





The statement recalled that on 14th February, 2020, the governor had approved the payment of N220, 759, 558.04 for the payment of the benefits of batch 39 of 180 retirees from the 17 local government areas.

“Approvals granted by the governor are based on the recommendations of the standing committee for the verification and settlement of outstanding pension and gratuity liabilities of local government retirees”, it added.