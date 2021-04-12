



The family of the late activist and Afenifere spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, has announced a three-day funeral rites for the deceased.

A terse statement issued by his widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Monday, said the rites would commence from Thursday, April 22 through Friday 23 and Saturday 24, 2021.

“Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11am and 4pm while his body lies in state.





“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8am, followed by a funeral service by 10am, after which his remains will be committed to mother earth at a private interment,” Dr Okei-Odumakin said.