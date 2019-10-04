<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Yinka Odumakin, National Publicity of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party filled with people who lacked integrity that also preach to others what it can’t practise.

Fifteen years after the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo scrapped toll gates across the country, the Federal Government on Wednesday said it was making plans to reintroduce them.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled Federal Government under Goodluck Jonathan had mooted the idea of returning the toll gates in 2011 but the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the parties that merged to form APC vehemently opposed the move.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, its National Publicity Secretary who is now the incumbent Minister of Information argued that the Jonathan administration should complete all bad roads, allow Nigerians drive freely on it for some time before contemplating collection of tolls.

Reacting, Odumakin said APC specialised in prescribing high standards that they themselves can’t live by.

“It’s a demonstration of the weird philosophy of “it is wrong when others do it but for me God understands.

“They specialise in prescribing for others standards too high for them to live by. This is the style of people without integrity, who say one thing and do another.

“The Nigerian roads were better when they opposed tolling than what we have today,” he said.