<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Yinka Odumakin, National Publicity Secretary of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Tuesday said deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, must have crossed some political lines under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Odumakin said Sanusi as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lied about missing money during the Goodluck Jonathan so as to force a regime change that ushered in the Buhari administration.

“I have no strong views on his dethronement as there are more pressing important issues that should engage our attention ranging from insecurity to falling oil prices.





“Sanusi was a CBN Governor who turned the office to a personal one aid donating public money like a Donatus all over the place. There was a time we used to know CBN Governors by their photographs and signatures on Naira notes.

“He became part of the political machinery in 2014 telling lies about missing money that was not proved to date. It was all scripted for regime change.

“Sanusi would be remembered as a progressive who wanted Almajiri poverty solved by spending N5billion to renovate his palace. Good riddance”

“Clearly he must have crossed some political lines for his head to be chopped by this vindictive government. He was part of them and they have thrown him away when they were done with him,” he said.