Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has hinted of Federal Government’s resolve to collaborate with the Ifeanyi Okowa administration in tackling the flooding in Delta State, noting that the menace was an ecological problem that could not be prevented.

He spoke yesterday during a visit to the camp of internally displaced persons in Asaba where he was accompanied by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, to ascertain the extent of damage.

According to Osibanjo, “I am touched seeing all of you here, who have had to evacuate your homes and various communities, where you live to this temporal shelter.

It is very disruptive and I know how difficult it must have been for most of you here.

We must commend the governor and government of Delta State for moving very swiftly and putting up this place in order as it is today.

I have looked round very quickly and the facilities here are adequate, especially the clinic, bed spaces and other facilities.

The governor has done so well.”

He noted: “This disaster as well as you know has affected 12 states, out of which President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the declaration of national disaster in four of the affected States, including Delta.

This underscores the enormity of the menace and what needs to be done.

There is a lot of work to be done, not just by providing relief materials to the IDPs.”